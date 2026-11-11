Khanna criticizes 'Adipurush' for altering 'Ramayana' spirit with modernized characters
Mukesh Khanna, best known for portraying Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, isn't happy with how recent films like Adipurush are reimagining the Ramayana.
In his vlog, he criticized Adipurush and pointed out that changes like Hanuman's modern dialogue and Ram's new look stray too far from tradition.
He feels these tweaks risk losing the real spirit of the epic.
Khanna cites 'Shaktimaan' as faithful
Khanna says filmmakers should treat stories like the Ramayana with care and not just update them for modern tastes.
He compared this to his own show Shaktimaan, which he believes stayed true to its roots.
His message: Mukesh Khanna said, "Aap majak nahi kar sakte jo kiya gaya hai."