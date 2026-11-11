Khanna criticizes 'Adipurush' for altering 'Ramayana' spirit with modernized characters

Mukesh Khanna, best known for portraying Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, isn't happy with how recent films like Adipurush are reimagining the Ramayana.

In his vlog, he criticized Adipurush and pointed out that changes like Hanuman's modern dialogue and Ram's new look stray too far from tradition.

He feels these tweaks risk losing the real spirit of the epic.