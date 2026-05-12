Khanna makes Telugu debut as Shukracharya in 'Mahakali' mythological film

Khanna in 'Ikka' set for Netflix

Filming kicked off earlier this year and is now wrapping up in Kolkata, with some scenes shot near Dakshineswar Temple. The movie is expected to finish filming by July.

Meanwhile, Akshaye will also be seen in Ikka, a courtroom drama with Sunny Deol, set for an OTT release on Netflix.

With Mahakali, he's clearly branching out into new genres and languages, adding an exciting twist to his career.