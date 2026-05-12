Khanna makes Telugu debut as Shukracharya in 'Mahakali' mythological film
Akshaye Khanna is making his Telugu debut in the mythological superhero film Mahakali, directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru.
He takes on the role of Shukracharya, the wise but misunderstood teacher of Asuras, opposite Bhoomi Shetty's Mahakali.
Khanna joined the project last year after being drawn to the complexity of Shukracharya's character and the emotional conflict of the role, following his Hindi film Dhurandhar's success.
Khanna in 'Ikka' set for Netflix
Filming kicked off earlier this year and is now wrapping up in Kolkata, with some scenes shot near Dakshineswar Temple. The movie is expected to finish filming by July.
Meanwhile, Akshaye will also be seen in Ikka, a courtroom drama with Sunny Deol, set for an OTT release on Netflix.
With Mahakali, he's clearly branching out into new genres and languages, adding an exciting twist to his career.