Khanna seeks apology from Khan Devgn Shroff over pan masala
Entertainment
Mukesh Khanna, known for Shaktimaan, wants Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff to apologize for promoting a pan masala brand.
The Maharashtra FDA recently sent them notices for appearing in ads that seemed to push pan masala by calling it a cardamom product.
Khanna praises FDA, hopes for accountability
Khanna has spoken against celebrities endorsing pan masala and similar products for several years.
He praised the FDA's move and said, "They have first given people the wrong message, so now it is their duty to turn that around and give them the right message, that this is not something people should consume. Let us see what happens. I will wait."
He hopes this sparks more accountability when celebrities pick what they promote.