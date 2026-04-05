Khanna wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Dhurandhar' at Chetak Awards
Entertainment
The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 just wrapped up in Mumbai, celebrating the best of Hindi films and OTT.
Akshaye Khanna took home Best Supporting Actor for Dhurandhar, edging out big names like Naseeruddin Shah and Saurabh Shukla, though he didn't make it to the ceremony.
Screen Academy's 53 members chose winners
The night was hosted by Alia Bhatt, Zakir Khan, Saurabh Dwivedi, and Sunil Grover, with Raj Babbar presenting the award.
Winners were chosen by a 53-member Screen Academy (including Rajkumar Hirani and Vidya Balan) through an initial shortlisting followed by voting.