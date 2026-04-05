Khanna wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Dhurandhar' at Chetak Awards Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

The Chetak Screen Awards 2026 just wrapped up in Mumbai, celebrating the best of Hindi films and OTT.

Akshaye Khanna took home Best Supporting Actor for Dhurandhar, edging out big names like Naseeruddin Shah and Saurabh Shukla, though he didn't make it to the ceremony.