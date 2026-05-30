Khan's blackbuck case becomes film 'Kaala Hiran' tracing 1998 incident Entertainment May 30, 2026

Salman Khan's controversial blackbuck poaching case is now the plot of a new film, Kaala Hiran.

Announced on May 29, the movie blends courtroom drama and crime thriller vibes, tracing the 1998 Jodhpur hunting incident and all the legal twists that followed.