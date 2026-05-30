Khan's blackbuck case becomes film 'Kaala Hiran' tracing 1998 incident
Entertainment
Salman Khan's controversial blackbuck poaching case is now the plot of a new film, Kaala Hiran.
Announced on May 29, the movie blends courtroom drama and crime thriller vibes, tracing the 1998 Jodhpur hunting incident and all the legal twists that followed.
'Kaala Hiran' explores Khan Bishnoi rivalry
Kaala Hiran also dives into Khan's long-running rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, especially since the blackbuck is sacred to Bishnoi's community.
Shot across Uttar Pradesh (think Sambhal and Moradabad), the film.
Mark your calendars: the first teaser drops June 20!