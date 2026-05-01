Khan's cryptic X post on being alone or lonely
Entertainment
Salman Khan just dropped a mysterious post on X about being "alone" versus "lonely," saying, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do (sic)."
The message had fans wondering if he was sharing something personal or just reflecting on solitude.
Fans offer advice as Khan films
Fans jumped in with all kinds of advice: some want him to take up more meaningful roles, others suggest marriage might help. Some also praised his fitness.
Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, keeping him firmly in the spotlight as he films his upcoming movie.