Khan's cryptic X post on being alone or lonely Entertainment May 18, 2026

Salman Khan just dropped a mysterious post on X about being "alone" versus "lonely," saying, "By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u..... Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do (sic)."

The message had fans wondering if he was sharing something personal or just reflecting on solitude.