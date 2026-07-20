Khan's disciplined fitness routine 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'
Salman Khan's fitness habits are trending as he gears up for his new film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.
After a recent Mumbai appearance sparked health chatter, fans are curious about how the 60-year-old keeps his muscular look.
Khan sticks to routines that focus on sustainability and discipline: no shortcuts or crash diets here.
Khan avoids rotis, limits carbs daily
Khan keeps things simple: he avoids rotis completely, saying, "no matter how tasty the food is... I will take one tablespoon of rice. I don't touch rotis."
He limits carbs to just a spoonful of rice and makes sure he gets enough protein every day.
His approach is all about portion control and regular workouts, letting him enjoy flavorful meals while staying fit for demanding roles.
Gym sessions and other physical activities are part of his daily grind.