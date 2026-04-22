Khan's 'Ek Din' filmed in Japan releases May 1, 2026
Entertainment
Aamir Khan's next film, Ek Din, has already been shot in Japan. Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the movie drops on May 1, 2026.
After having an amazing experience with Japan through 3 Idiots and Dangal, Aamir wanted to capture Japan's vibe in this new romantic drama.
'Ek Din' explores transient global amnesia
Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din follows Meera (played by Pallavi), who deals with Transient Global Amnesia.
The story unfolds over a single day as she journeys with Junaid's character: expect plenty of emotion along the way.
Plus, this project brings Aamir back together with Mansoor Khan after their classic hit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.