Khan's 'Ek Din' filmed in Japan releases May 1, 2026

'Ek Din' explores transient global amnesia

Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din follows Meera (played by Pallavi), who deals with Transient Global Amnesia.

The story unfolds over a single day as she journeys with Junaid's character: expect plenty of emotion along the way.

Plus, this project brings Aamir back together with Mansoor Khan after their classic hit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.