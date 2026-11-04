Khan's 'King' nets ₹665cr in pre release deals globally
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's next big film, King, has already pulled in a massive ₹665 crore just from pre-release deals, even before its December 24 release.
The overseas rights alone brought in ₹175 crore, showing just how much global hype SRK still commands.
With production costs close to ₹500 crore, all eyes are on whether King will break box office records.
'King' rights ₹250cr theatrical ₹150cr Netflix
The film's Indian theatrical rights sold for ₹250 crore, and Netflix picked up streaming rights for ₹150 crore (depending on how the movie performs). Add in satellite and music rights, and it's clear expectations are sky-high.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars SRK alongside Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan, so there's plenty of star power fueling the buzz.