Khan's 'King' promo to run with Kapoor's 'Ramayana' release
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's next film, King, is getting a special boost: its promo will play in theaters with Ranbir Kapoor's much-awaited Ramayana.
It's a smart move to catch the crowd during one of the year's biggest releases.
Plus, if you're an SRK fan, keep an eye out for the King teaser, which is tipped to arrive on his birthday (November 2).
'King' December 24 'Ramayana' November 6
King, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan alongside SRK, lands in theaters on December 24.
Ramayana's first part hits screens worldwide on November 6, with Ranbir as Lord Rama, so both films are set for some serious festival season buzz.