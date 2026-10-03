Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' cleared after China edits, awaits film board nod
Salman Khan's next big film, Maatrubhumi, just got government approval after making some big changes to its story.
The movie was on hold because of how it showed China, but after edits to reflect friendlier India-China relations, it now has a no-objection certificate.
The team is eyeing a November 13, 2026 release (right after Diwali), though they're still waiting for the final nod from the film board.
'Maatrubhumi' retitled, shifts to peaceful ties
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan (under Salman Khan Films), Maatrubhumi also features Chitrangada Singh.
It was originally called Battle of Galwan and focused on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, but now the story highlights peaceful ties between India and China to avoid controversy.
The film was supposed to come out in April but got pushed back for these revisions.