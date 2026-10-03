Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' cleared after China edits, awaits film board nod

Salman Khan's next big film, Maatrubhumi, just got government approval after making some big changes to its story.

The movie was on hold because of how it showed China, but after edits to reflect friendlier India-China relations, it now has a no-objection certificate.

The team is eyeing a November 13, 2026 release (right after Diwali), though they're still waiting for the final nod from the film board.