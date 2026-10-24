Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' delayed awaiting Defence Ministry NOC before CBFC review
Entertainment
Salman Khan's much-awaited film Maatrubhumi is currently delayed because it needs a green light from the Defence Ministry.
Without this No Objection Certificate (NOC), the movie can't even reach the film certification board, so it is awaiting Defence Ministry clearance before it can proceed to the CBFC.
Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' depicts 2020 Galwan clash
Maatrubhumi (previously Battle of Galwan) dives into the 2020 India-China clash in Galwan Valley, a sensitive topic that requires official clearance.
Fans are still excited, but until the Defence Ministry gives its approval, everyone will have to wait a bit longer for this war drama.