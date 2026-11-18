Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' gets U/A 16+ from CBFC before Dec 4
Salman Khan's next film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, just received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), confirmed today.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and featuring Chitrangda Singh, it lands in theaters on December 4, 2026 and runs for 2 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds.
'Maatrubhumi' inspired by 2020 Galwan clashes
Maatrubhumi takes inspiration from the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes between Indian and Chinese troops.
The movie was first called Battle of Galwan, but got a new name and script tweaks after some media attention.
Its release was pushed back for extra visual effects work, but at the trailer launch earlier this month, Khan shared that it cleared CBFC without any cuts.