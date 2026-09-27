Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to release in Japan spring 2027
Entertainment
Aamir Khan is making a comeback to Japanese theaters with Sitaare Zameen Par, set for release in spring 2027, almost a decade after Dangal played there.
The announcement from Geek Pictures highlights the Japanese release of Khan's film.
Khan coaches adults with intellectual disabilities
Directed by RS Prasanna, this spiritual follow-up to Taare Zameen Par stars Khan as Gulshan Arora, a basketball coach who ends up training adults with intellectual disabilities.
What starts as a punishment turns into an inspiring journey about growth and inclusion.
Genelia Deshmukh also features in the cast.
Khan preparing for 'Lalkaara' sports drama
Khan isn't slowing down: he's gearing up for Lalkaara, an upcoming sports drama.