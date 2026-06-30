Khan's 'SVC 63' teams with Oh to deliver fresh stunts
Entertainment
Salman Khan's upcoming film, SVC 63, is upping the action game by teaming up with top Korean action director Sea Young Oh, famous for his work on Dhurandhar, Kill, and War.
Expect some seriously fresh stunts and a new look for Salman as the team aims to show him like never before.
'SVC 63' eyes Eid 2027 release
Sea Young Oh's crew is working closely with the filmmakers to make sure every action scene stands out.
While SVC 63 is eyeing an Eid 2027 release (official date still under wraps), Salman fans won't have to wait that long: he'll also star alongside Chitrangada Singh in Matrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, an announced upcoming project.