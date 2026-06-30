Khan's 'SVC 63' teams with Oh to deliver fresh stunts Entertainment Jun 30, 2026

Salman Khan's upcoming film, SVC 63, is upping the action game by teaming up with top Korean action director Sea Young Oh, famous for his work on Dhurandhar, Kill, and War.

Expect some seriously fresh stunts and a new look for Salman as the team aims to show him like never before.