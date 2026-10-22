Khan's wife speaks on heart attack, 'Bigg Boss 20' row
Entertainment
Aasif Khan, known from Paatal Lok and Panchayat, had a serious heart attack last year at just 34 and spent three weeks in the hospital.
His wife Zeba recently spoke out about it after their family started facing accusations, harassment and threats after the controversy over Qazi's heart-attack remark on Bigg Boss 20 / after Aasif's fight with Qazi.
Zeba shares hospital photo amid threats
Sharing a hospital photo, Zeba explained they stayed quiet, hoping people would understand, but the trolling got out of hand with even death and rape threats.
Zeba said she stayed silent, hoping time would heal the hurt and people would move on, adding that Aasif spent 21 days in the hospital.
She hopes being open will help clear up the misinformation.