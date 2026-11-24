Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's new Pakistani drama, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, is dropping on Netflix worldwide December 4, 2026.

But if you're in India, things are up in the air; the May 8, 2025 advisory on Pakistani-origin content means the show might not stream there, even though it has come up on Netflix India's upcoming list and Indian users have reportedly been able to set a reminder for it.