'Khatron Ke Khiladi' returns July 25 with Shetty as host
Entertainment
Khatron Ke Khiladi is back on July 25 with Rohit Shetty as host. Catch it every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on Colors TV or stream on JioHotstar.
This season was shot in Cape Town and brings together returning favorites like Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rithvik Dhanjani, plus fresh faces Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma.
Promo teases 'Darr Ka Naya Daur'
The promo teases Darr Ka Naya Daur, promising bigger thrills.
Rohit Shetty called it a "never seen before" season after wrapping up the Cape Town shoot and shared a behind-the-scenes photo.
Production now moves to Mumbai, with former contestants Avika Gor and Vishal Aditya Singh back for another shot, so expect the competition to heat up!