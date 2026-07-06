'Khatron Ke Khiladi' returns July 25 with Shetty as host Entertainment Jul 06, 2026

Khatron Ke Khiladi is back on July 25 with Rohit Shetty as host. Catch it every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on Colors TV or stream on JioHotstar.

This season was shot in Cape Town and brings together returning favorites like Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rithvik Dhanjani, plus fresh faces Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma.