'Khatron Ke Khiladi' returns with Shetty, familiar and new faces
Entertainment
Khatron Ke Khiladi is making its return, and this season's got some familiar faces and new energy.
Rohit Shetty is back as host, with Avinash Mishra (from Bigg Boss 18), Rithvik Dhanjani, and Avika Gor joining the adventure.
They'll be facing off alongside Gaurav Khanna, Shagun Sharma, Harsh Gujral, plus returning favorites Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, and Jasmin Bhasin.
'Khatron Ke Khiladi' filming next month
After taking a year off, the show starts filming next month and should hit your screens by mid-June or early July.
With this mix of contestants, old favorites and fresh faces, it's shaping up to be an exciting watch for fans new and old.