Khemu confirms 'Madgaon Express 2' following surprise 1st film success
Entertainment
Kunal Khemu just confirmed that Madgaon Express 2 is happening!
The first film was a surprise hit, reportedly grossed around ₹57 crore worldwide, picking up four Filmfare nominations, and winning fans over with its quirky humor and meme-worthy moments.
Script underway for 'Madgaon Express 2'
Khemu is working on the script now, and early buzz says Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary will all return.
He's also planning to add new twists to keep things fresh and funny.
With so much love for the original, fans are already hyped for what's next.