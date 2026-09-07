Kher calls 'Haiwaan' most mainstream film and landmark for Khan
Entertainment
Saiyami Kher is super excited about her upcoming film Haiwaan, calling it her most mainstream project yet.
She thinks Haiwaan could be a "landmark" film for Saif Ali Khan, especially with Priyadarshan directing and Akshay Kumar joining in.
The movie also brings Khan and Kumar back together on screen after 17 years.
Kher recalls Khan's 'Omkara' energy
Kher shared how much she enjoyed working with both actors. She worked with Khan during one of her early modelling-era advertisements, which was full of laughs thanks to his humor and Kumar's energy.
She said watching Khan act in Haiwaan reminded her of his Omkara days. Plus, she picked up some solid advice from Kumar: "Keep working" (a mantra that clearly stuck with her).