Kher calls Raina 'almost a genius' after actor's prepare meeting
Entertainment
Anupam Kher just called comedian Samay Raina "almost a genius" for his sharp wit and comic timing.
The two met at Actor's Prepare, where Raina showed up with his parents, Pushkar and Sweety.
Kher was genuinely impressed by both Raina's performance skills and the warmth of his family.
Raina readies 'Still Alive' special
Kher joked about their attempts at telling jokes together, saying it reminded him that enjoying life (and laughing at yourself) matters most.
He also promised to introduce Raina's mom to his own when she visits Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Samay is gearing up for his new comedy special Still Alive, which promises an honest look into his journey so far.