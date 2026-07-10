Kher confirms playing Singhal in 'Shri Ram Bhoomi' film

Kher prays as Ayodhya filming starts

Shooting has started in Ayodhya, with Kher beginning his work by offering prayers at both the Ram Temple and Hanuman Temple (he says it was about seeking peace and good vibes for everyone involved).

Addressing recent controversies over temple funds, he urged people not to let doubts affect their faith.

On top of this project, his last directorial effort was 2025's Tanvi: The Great.