Kher confirms playing Singhal in 'Shri Ram Bhoomi' film
Entertainment
Anupam Kher is all set to step into the shoes of Ashok Singhal for the upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi.
After some leaked set photos got fans talking, Kher confirmed the news himself and shared how much he admires Singhal's passion for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
He's aiming to bring both honesty and sensitivity to this real-life role.
Kher prays as Ayodhya filming starts
Shooting has started in Ayodhya, with Kher beginning his work by offering prayers at both the Ram Temple and Hanuman Temple (he says it was about seeking peace and good vibes for everyone involved).
Addressing recent controversies over temple funds, he urged people not to let doubts affect their faith.
On top of this project, his last directorial effort was 2025's Tanvi: The Great.