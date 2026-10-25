Kher joins 'Dahaad 2' citing respect for Akhtar and Kagti
Sikandar Kher is officially part of Dahaad 2, the sequel to Prime Video's.
He joined the project because of his long-standing connection and respect for creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, saying, "I've known Zoya and Reema since I was a child, when Reema was a second assistant director [AD] and Zoya was the first. So personally, I was looking forward to collaborating with [them]. I love and respect their work more than anything. So it was something that I was excited about," said Sikandar Kher, speaking to mid-day.
Rajasthan shoot bonded Kher with cast
Kher spent three to four months filming in Rajasthan with Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Aisha Ahmed.
The extended shoot helped the cast bond: Kher especially enjoyed working with Devaiah and admired Sinha's professionalism.
He shared that the set's fun energy made collaboration easy.