Kher makes international debut in Indo-Russian drama directed by Kuznetsov
Entertainment
Saiyami Kher, recognized for Mirzya and Ghoomer, is making her international debut in an upcoming Indo-Russian drama.
Directed by Maksim Kuznetsov and produced by Kartina Entertainment, White Night Films, and Wish Media, the movie was shot across Russia and India.
Kher calls Russia foreign-team shoot unique
Calling it a "unique" experience, Kher shared that this is her first project with an entirely foreign team in Russia.
"Working across cultures gives you a different perspective on storytelling and allows you to learn from people who approach cinema in their own unique ways," she said.
With a strong female lead at its heart, she hopes this film opens doors to more international projects and adds to her creative journey.