Kher meets Wonder backstage after Stockholm concert, posts Instagram photos

Kher said he had an enriching experience, saying, "One song after another, and with every note, Stevie Wonder seemed to fill the entire arena with magic."

He also praised Wonder's kindness, describing him as a deeply kind man and saying, "I met not only a legendary singer, but also a humanitarian, a deeply kind man, and someone whose warmth and generosity touched me profoundly. The way he appreciated me as an actor was so heartfelt."

For context: Stevie Wonder is the R&B icon behind classics like "Superstition" and "I Just Called to Say I Love You," with 25 Grammy wins and a hit at the Billboard Hot 100 at the age of 13 with "Fingertips."