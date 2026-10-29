Kher met Kazmi 'Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam'

For Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, Sikandar Kher actually met with Abbas Kazmi, the real-life lawyer who defended Ajmal Kasab after the 26/11 attacks.

Kher wanted to get inside Kazmi's head and understand why he took on such a controversial case, saying, "I asked Avinash to plan a meeting with him. I needed to know how a person in that situation in this country comes on board to defend a terrorist like Kasab. By no means can it be an easy decision to take. And I just wanted to see what kind of conviction I can bring to the character."

This helped him bring more depth and authenticity to his performance.