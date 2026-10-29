Kher met Kazmi 'Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam'
For Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, Sikandar Kher actually met with Abbas Kazmi, the real-life lawyer who defended Ajmal Kasab after the 26/11 attacks.
Kher wanted to get inside Kazmi's head and understand why he took on such a controversial case, saying, "I asked Avinash to plan a meeting with him. I needed to know how a person in that situation in this country comes on board to defend a terrorist like Kasab. By no means can it be an easy decision to take. And I just wanted to see what kind of conviction I can bring to the character."
This helped him bring more depth and authenticity to his performance.
Kher and Rao intensify courtroom scenes
Kher also shared how working with Rajkummar Rao (who plays Ujjwal Nikam) took their courtroom face-offs up a notch.
Since they'd worked together before, they knew how to push each other for stronger performances.
Their off-screen rapport made those intense scenes feel real and energetic, definitely one of the highlights of the film.