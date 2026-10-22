Kher met Kazmi to understand 'Prahaar' portrayal of Kasab defense
Entertainment
Sikandar Kher, who plays lawyer Abbas Kazmi in the film Prahaar, shared that meeting Kazmi in real life helped him truly understand the character.
The movie dives into the defense of Ajmal Kasab after the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks, and Kher wanted to get a sense of what was going on in Kazmi's mind during such a tough case.
Kher says Kazmi explained case reasons
Kher said talking to Kazmi showed him the way he thinks and why he might have taken up the case.
Prahaar also stars Rajkummar Rao as public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.