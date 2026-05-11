Kher pitches Apta station 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' tourist spot
Entertainment
Anupam Kher is pitching for Apta Railway Station, the backdrop of the legendary Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol train scene in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, to be turned into a tourist destination.
Visiting the station on May 11, 2026, Kher posted a video reflecting on its special place in Bollywood history and how that one scene became a cultural touchstone.
Kher thanks Chopras, calls scene iconic
Kher called the spot "an iconic scene of an iconic film," comparing it to famous film locations like Sicily from The Godfather.
He thanked Yash and Aditya Chopra for casting him as SRK's dad, admitting they had "no clue they were creating such a landmark in the history of Hindi films" at the time.
He also requested the government to turn the place into a tourist location.