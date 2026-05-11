Kher pitches Apta station 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' tourist spot

Kher thanks Chopras, calls scene iconic

Kher called the spot "an iconic scene of an iconic film," comparing it to famous film locations like Sicily from The Godfather.

He thanked Yash and Aditya Chopra for casting him as SRK's dad, admitting they had "no clue they were creating such a landmark in the history of Hindi films" at the time.

He also requested the government to turn the place into a tourist location.