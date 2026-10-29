Kher praises early 'Ramayana' reviews ahead of November 5 release
Anupam Kher is genuinely excited about the great early reviews for Ramayana, the new epic film directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
After its premiere in Los Angeles on October 27, Kher took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how much people are loving the movie's visuals and storytelling.
Ramayana releases worldwide on November 5.
Kher voices Jatayu in 'Ramayana'
Voicing Jatayu in the film, Kher says he's proud to help bring Ramji's story to a global stage.
He gave a shoutout to producer Namit Malhotra, director Tiwari, and music legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for making it happen.
Encouraging everyone to catch it in theaters, he added, "Let people know what they can learn from Indian cinema and the story of Ramchandraji. Jai Shri Ram!"
The movie will come out in two parts: the second is set for Diwali 2027.