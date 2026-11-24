Kher taught Padukone realness at Actor Prepares using house help
Before Deepika Padukone became a Bollywood star, Anupam Kher gave her a tough but heartfelt acting lesson at his school, Actor Prepares.
He asked her to play a domestic worker sweeping the floor, an exercise meant to teach realness.
When Kher felt she was too graceful, he brought in his own house help to show how it's actually done.
Padukone set for 'King' and 'Raaka'
Deepika practiced until she got it right, almost through tears, and later thanked Kher.
Now, she's set for big releases: starring with Shah Rukh Khan in King and teaming up with Allu Arjun and Atlee in Raaka, showing just how far that dedication has taken her.