'Khiladi Jodis' concludes after 15 weeks with winners Hamarnath Gayathri

'Khiladi Jodis' tested duo teamwork

Hosted by Sanjeev Venkat, the show put pairs through intense tasks across forests, water, fire, and mountains, testing their trust and teamwork at every step.

Even after a midseason exit from Guru and Daria for personal reasons, seven duos battled it out until the end.

The finale celebrated not just victory but also friendship and perseverance, qualities that really shone through for both the winning team and their closest rivals.