'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' is on the way—and Anupam Kher calls it an "epic sequel"

Anupam Kher announced a schedule wrap and said he had completed 90% of his work on Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and was honestly surprised by how much love the original still gets.

"I did not know the movie had such a huge recall value. As soon as I announced it on my social media, people are celebrating it all over the world," he shared.