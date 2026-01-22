'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' is on the way—and Anupam Kher calls it an "epic sequel"
Anupam Kher announced a schedule wrap and said he had completed 90% of his work on Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and was honestly surprised by how much love the original still gets.
"I did not know the movie had such a huge recall value. As soon as I announced it on my social media, people are celebrating it all over the world," he shared.
Why does everyone care about 'Khosla Ka Ghosla?'
The first film (from 2006) became a cult favorite thanks to its hilarious take on a family fighting to get their land back from a shady builder.
With its sharp humor and relatable family drama, it struck a chord—especially with anyone who's heard stories about property hassles.
What's new with the sequel?
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 brings back most of the OG cast, plus Ravi Kishan joins in.
This time, some reports name ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagia as director, and producer Savita Raj Hiremath says they're taking things in a fresh direction—without original director Dibakar Banerjee or writer Jaideep Sahni.
Kher calls it "This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic!", promising that "This time the con is bigger than the biggest!"