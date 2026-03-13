'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' to hit screens on August 28
What's the story
The much-loved Hindi cult comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla is getting a sequel, titled Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The film will hit theaters on August 28, 2026, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The original cast members Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are returning for this venture, along with Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, Parvinn Dabass, and Tara Sharma.
Production insights
Meet the cast and crew of the sequel
The sequel is directed by Prashant Bhagia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath. The original Khosla Ka Ghosla was released in 2006 and gained a strong following over the years for its sharp humor and relatable storytelling. It was directed by Dibakar Banerjee.
Sequel anticipation
What to expect from the sequel?
Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is expected to revisit the world of the Khosla family while introducing a more elaborate con. The film will also reportedly explore themes like property fraud, middle-class aspirations, and family relationships that were prominent in its predecessor. Teasing the film, Kher earlier wrote on X, "This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic! This time the con is bigger than the biggest!"