'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' to hit screens on August 28

The sequel is directed by Prashant Bhagia and produced by Bhushan Kumar , Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath. The original Khosla Ka Ghosla was released in 2006 and gained a strong following over the years for its sharp humor and relatable storytelling. It was directed by Dibakar Banerjee .

Sequel anticipation

What to expect from the sequel?

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is expected to revisit the world of the Khosla family while introducing a more elaborate con. The film will also reportedly explore themes like property fraud, middle-class aspirations, and family relationships that were prominent in its predecessor. Teasing the film, Kher earlier wrote on X, "This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic! This time the con is bigger than the biggest!"