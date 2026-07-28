Khossla joins 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' opening August 28
Entertainment
Get ready for a throwback with a twist: Divya Khossla (from Savi and Ek Chatur Naar) is joining the cast of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the much-loved comedy.
The film lands in theaters on August 28 this year, promising fresh energy and some new faces alongside your old favorites.
Kher Irani Shorey return, Kishan joins
The original cast (Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Praveen Dabbas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja) is all returning. Joining them are Divya Khossla plus Ravi Kishan and more.
Produced by T-Series Films and Tandav Films, the sequel aims to blend classic humor with new surprises for fans who love a good family comedy.