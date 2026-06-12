Khurana plans to leave acting for tailoring in 10-12 years

Khurana credits wife, readies 'Root' debut

Khurana opened up about struggling as a TV stylist and messaging filmmakers who never replied, but said marrying Aakriti Khurana changed everything for him: "I didn't believe in lady luck at all. But then I realized, aisa bhi kuch ho sakta hai,"

For now, he's still busy on screen. He recently starred in Jab Khuli Kitaab (2026) with Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia on ZEE5, and is gearing up for his Tamil debut in Root.