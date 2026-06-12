Khurana plans to leave acting for tailoring in 10-12 years
Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana says he's planning to leave acting in about 10 to 12 years to learn tailoring, yes, actual cutting and stitching, not fashion design.
He shared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Double Date that his interest goes back to his days as a stylist in Mumbai, before he broke out with Dangal.
Khurana credits wife, readies 'Root' debut
Khurana opened up about struggling as a TV stylist and messaging filmmakers who never replied, but said marrying Aakriti Khurana changed everything for him: "I didn't believe in lady luck at all. But then I realized, aisa bhi kuch ho sakta hai,"
For now, he's still busy on screen. He recently starred in Jab Khuli Kitaab (2026) with Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia on ZEE5, and is gearing up for his Tamil debut in Root.