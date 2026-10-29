Khurrana and Khan's 'Udta Teer' at ₹42.68cr by day 6

The film kicked off strong after its October 23 release, making over ₹19 crore by the first weekend, though daily earnings have bounced up and down since then.

Even with some dips, Udta Teer has sold nearly 1.5 million tickets across thousands of shows.

Directed by Aakash Kaushik and backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, it's holding steady at the box office despite a few ups and downs.