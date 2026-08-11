Khurrana and Khan's 'Udta Teer' delayed to October 9
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy Udta Teer isn't landing in theaters as soon as we thought.
The film, originally set for September 11, 2026, will now release on October 9, 2026.
No official reason was given for the delay, but the new date lines up with the festive season, which could mean bigger crowds and more buzz.
'Udta Teer' marks Kaushik directorial debut
Udta Teer brings together Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment for their fourth team-up and marks Akash A Kaushik's directorial debut.
Ayushmann and Sara were last seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.
With a mix of comedy and action and a power-packed production crew including Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, it looks set to be a fun watch this holiday season.