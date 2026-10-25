Khurrana and Khan's 'Udta Teer' nets ₹7cr, ₹11.10cr total
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer, is catching a lot of attention at the box office.
The comedy spy film pulled in ₹7 crore on Saturday alone, bringing its total to ₹11.10 crore just two days after release.
Even with other last week's releases like Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar out, Udta Teer is drawing big crowds.
News18 gives 'Udta Teer' 3/5
Reviews for Udta Teer have been a bit mixed: News18 gave it three out of five stars, pointing out some less effective comedy scenes (think: hospital action and an Old Delhi chase).
Still, these critiques haven't slowed down moviegoers who seem excited about this fresh spin on the spy-comedy genre.