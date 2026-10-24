Khurrana and Khan's 'Udta Teer' posts 4.10cr net opening day
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's new spy comedy, Udta Teer, had a pretty quiet first day at the box office, bringing in ₹4.10 crore net from 6,265 shows nationwide.
The movie started off with just 5.08% morning occupancy but picked up some pace during the night screenings.
'Udta Teer' 55.7% occupancy in Chennai
Udta Teer saw its best crowd in Chennai with 55.7% Hindi 2D occupancy, while Bengaluru (26%) and Hyderabad (15.5%) followed behind.
In Delhi NCR and Mumbai, numbers were lower overall, though both cities did see more people showing up for night shows.
The film is also facing tough competition from other recent releases like Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Tu Hai Meri Kiran, the romantic drama Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, the cricket-based drama Doosra, and Little Thomas.