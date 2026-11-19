Khurrana and Shroff seek Mumbai police protection after threats
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff have reached out to Mumbai Police for security after facing threats, including a shooting at Shroff's car in Juhu.
They are not alone: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar have also reportedly received threats recently.
Police weigh X-category for Khurrana, Shroff
Mumbai Police is considering giving Khurrana and Shroff X-category security (that means two armed guards each), but has not made a final call yet.
This all follows an arrest in Bengaluru tied to the threats, plus ongoing investigations into possible links with criminal gangs like the Lawrence Bishnoi group.
The industry is on edge as safety concerns grow.