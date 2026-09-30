Khurrana calls 'Udta Teer' return to storytelling at FICCI Frames
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana says he's back to his roots with Udta Teer, a new spy comedy he calls his return to real storytelling.
At FICCI Frames on September 29, 2026, he pointed out how recent low-budget films like Hanuman Ansh and Obsession prove that you don't need big stars, just a great story, to connect with audiences.
Khurrana praises narrative-driven box office wins
Khurrana shared, "My first film was Vicky Donor, and I feel Udta Teer is my return to storytelling."
He's excited that movies driven by strong narratives are finding success.
For example, Hanuman Ansh, about Neem Karoli Baba, made ₹300 crore in India after a slow start, while Obsession turned a $700,000 budget into over $300 million worldwide.
Both show that audiences are here for good stories above all.