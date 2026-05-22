Khurrana, Khan, Gabbi, Singh rom-com makes ₹29cr India ₹40.28cr worldwide
Entertainment
The new rom-com starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh didn't quite hit the mark in its first week.
It made ₹29 crore across India and pulled in a worldwide total of ₹40.28 crore, with day seven earnings dropping to just ₹2 crore, a noticeable dip from earlier days.
Sequel trails 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
Compared to the 2019 Pati Patni Aur Woh, which brought in nearly double with ₹55.97 crore in its opening week, this sequel couldn't keep up, even with a star-packed cast.
Mixed reviews seemed to slow things down after the weekend, leaving the film short of expectations.