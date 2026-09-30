Khurrana lauds 'Hanuman Ansh' success at FICCI Frames event
Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating the big success of Hanuman Ansh, and at the 26th edition of FICCI Frames, he talked about how movies like Hanuman Ansh are shaking up India's entertainment scene.
He believes that when films connect with people and spark real conversations, they can reach audiences everywhere.
Khurrana champions storytelling's cross platform power
Khurrana pointed out how hits like Hanuman Ansh and Obsession prove the power of good storytelling to move people and get everyone talking, whether it's in theaters or on social media.
He also highlighted how Indian content now spreads across cinema, TV, gaming, and more, crossing all kinds of boundaries.
Up next: his new movies Udta Teer (out October 9) and Yeh Prem Mol Liya (dropping November 27), showing he's still shaping what we watch.