Khurrana lauds 'Hanuman Ansh' success at FICCI Frames event

Khurrana pointed out how hits like Hanuman Ansh and Obsession prove the power of good storytelling to move people and get everyone talking, whether it's in theaters or on social media.

He also highlighted how Indian content now spreads across cinema, TV, gaming, and more, crossing all kinds of boundaries.

Up next: his new movies Udta Teer (out October 9) and Yeh Prem Mol Liya (dropping November 27), showing he's still shaping what we watch.