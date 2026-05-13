Khurrana says 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' gives women agency
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana has responded to criticism about his new film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, saying it doesn't glorify infidelity and actually gives strong agency to its female characters.
He describes the movie as a "comedy of errors," where the women are "alphas" and his character is the one who suffers.
Khurrana also shared that the story expands on earlier films, calling it a "pati ka universe" rather than a remake.
Film hits theaters May 15
Khurrana fondly recalled childhood memories of the original film, especially its famous song Thande thande paani.
The new movie stars Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi alongside him, and hits theaters on May 15.