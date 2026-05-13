Khurrana says 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' gives women agency Entertainment May 13, 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana has responded to criticism about his new film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, saying it doesn't glorify infidelity and actually gives strong agency to its female characters.

He describes the movie as a "comedy of errors," where the women are "alphas" and his character is the one who suffers.

Khurrana also shared that the story expands on earlier films, calling it a "pati ka universe" rather than a remake.