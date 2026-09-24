Khurrana's Mumbai apartment spans 4,000 sq ft, valued at ₹19cr
Ayushmann Khurrana's Mumbai apartment is seriously impressive, spanning 4,000 square feet and worth around ₹19 crore.
His place at Windsor Grande Residence blends classy design with artistic vibes, featuring a geometric-themed bar, white walls with pops of colorful art, and personal touches like his awards and a piano that hints at his love for music and books.
Tanisha Bhatia designed Khurrana's 7-bedroom home
Designed by Tanisha Bhatia, the seven-bedroom home mixes minimalist style with playful details.
Think warm neutral colors, wooden floors, big windows for lots of sunlight, and vintage accents that add character.
There's even a garden-like balcony for chill family time and a huge bookshelf packed with literature, making it clear this isn't just a fancy pad; it's where Ayushmann's creativity really feels at home.