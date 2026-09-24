Khurrana's Mumbai apartment spans 4,000 sq ft, valued at ₹19cr

Designed by Tanisha Bhatia, the seven-bedroom home mixes minimalist style with playful details.

Think warm neutral colors, wooden floors, big windows for lots of sunlight, and vintage accents that add character.

There's even a garden-like balcony for chill family time and a huge bookshelf packed with literature, making it clear this isn't just a fancy pad; it's where Ayushmann's creativity really feels at home.