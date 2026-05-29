Khurrana's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' reaches 57.42cr despite competition Entertainment May 29, 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, has pulled in ₹57.42 crore globally just two weeks after release.

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is holding its own at the box office, even with new movies like Chand Mera Dil and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the Grogu competing for attention.