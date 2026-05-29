Khurrana's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' reaches 57.42cr despite competition
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, has pulled in ₹57.42 crore globally just two weeks after release.
Starring Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is holding its own at the box office, even with new movies like Chand Mera Dil and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the Grogu competing for attention.
Khurrana film Day 14 nets 1.75cr
The film saw a big 45.8% jump on Day 14, earning ₹1.75 crore across nearly 2,800 shows.
Its India net total now stands at ₹41.95 crore, with overseas markets adding another ₹7.65 crore to the tally.
Despite fewer screens due to fresh releases, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is finding its audience, proving that good comedy still draws a crowd.