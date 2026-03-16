Khushbu Sundar comes out in support of Trisha
Entertainment
Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar is standing up for Trisha, who's been trolled online after showing up with Vijay at a Chennai wedding, just as news broke about Vijay's wife filing for divorce.
Sundar called out the negativity, saying Trisha is one of the gentlest souls and that it's unfair to blame her or Vijay for rumors without proof.
Sundar also spoke about paparazzi culture
Sundar also pointed out how paparazzi culture in Chennai is starting to feel like Mumbai, with people too eager to judge others instead of minding their own business.
She urged everyone to respect personal boundaries and said neither Trisha nor Vijay should feel pressured to respond to gossip—they deserve their privacy without being constantly judged or trolled.