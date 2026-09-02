Khushi Kapoor rekindles romance with childhood sweetheart Aakash Mehta
What's the story
Actor Khushi Kapoor seems to have found love again! According to a report by Bombay Times, she has reunited with her childhood sweetheart Aakash Mehta. The two were reportedly in a relationship before Kapoor made her acting debut. After that, she dated Vedang Raina, her co-star from The Archies. They allegedly broke up earlier this year after dating for two years.
Healing process
'She doesn't want to date another actor'
A source told the outlet, "Khushi was quite affected by the breakup with Vedang."
"It happened over the New Years and came as a surprise to Khushi."
They added, "However, she is in a much better space now. She is happy with Aakash. She doesn't want to date another actor."
Career update
Kapoor's next project and dating style
Kapoor is currently preparing for her next project, a spiritual sequel to her mother Sridevi's film Mom.
She made her acting debut with The Archies (2023) and was also seen in two films last year, Nadaaniyan and Loveyapa.
Meanwhile, in a previous interview, Kapoor revealed her dating style, saying, "I'm quite straightforward as a person; I don't think I would like to beat around the bush."
"If you find somebody attractive, I'm very all in, but I'm very shy also."