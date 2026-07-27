Khushi Kapoor's 'Mom 2' to release in November?
What's the story
Khushi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, will be seen next in Mom 2. The film is a sequel to the 2017 thriller Mom, which starred her late mother Sridevi. According to Free Press Journal, the film is expected to release in theaters this November. It is produced by Boney Kapoor and has been extensively shot in Noida and Greece.
Performance
Kapoor will 'knock you out with her performance': Source
A source who saw the movie's rushes said, "Khushi will knock you out with her performance. It's almost as if KK's a new actor altogether."
"Though it is usually her sister Janhvi, who is compared to her mom, this time, Khushi has sprung a pleasant surprise on everyone by bringing her A-game to this emotional-thriller. And, yes, you can see shades of Sridevi in her."
Cast
More about the film
Apart from Kapoor, Mom 2 also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Karishma Tanna in pivotal roles.
The original Mom was directed by Ravi Udyawar and was Sridevi's last film before her untimely demise in February 2018.
She posthumously won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.